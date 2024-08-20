Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1992 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
Finning International Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Finning International stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98.
About Finning International
