First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 182 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $231.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,668,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

