First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 407,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 98.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.49. The stock had a trading volume of 285,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average is $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

