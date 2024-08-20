First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.01. The firm has a market cap of $267.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.