First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,469,000 after acquiring an additional 159,963 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $338,142,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after buying an additional 751,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after buying an additional 886,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,462,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,343.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $1,531,240. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.55. The company had a trading volume of 69,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,735. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

