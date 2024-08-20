First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,525,000 after buying an additional 243,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 636,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,392,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $130.23. 86,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,017. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average of $121.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $131.02.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

