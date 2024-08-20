First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,283,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,467,000 after buying an additional 142,982 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.26. The company had a trading volume of 27,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,613. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.