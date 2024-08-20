First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSE SOLV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

