First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth about $29,000.
Solventum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SOLV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SOLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLV
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.