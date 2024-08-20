First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,054,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $189,055,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.7 %

EA traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.61. 249,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.62.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,365 shares of company stock worth $3,382,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

