First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $512,190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $497.89. The stock had a trading volume of 70,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,163. The business’s fifty day moving average is $484.54 and its 200 day moving average is $511.31. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

