First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 348.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $74.12. 273,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

