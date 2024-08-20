First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,472. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $52.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

