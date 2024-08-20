First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.93. 884,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

