First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 733.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. American National Bank lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. 342,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,098. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

