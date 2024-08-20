First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $197,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,699,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,660. The stock has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $198.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.45.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,707,535 shares of company stock valued at $472,358,647. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

