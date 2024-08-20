First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $4,595,559,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $784,148,000 after buying an additional 1,053,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after buying an additional 742,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $468.99. 295,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,340. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $435.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,638,175 shares of company stock valued at $736,767,496. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

