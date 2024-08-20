First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in ONEOK by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.26. 299,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,713. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $88.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

