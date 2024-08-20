First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.94. 298,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,005. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

