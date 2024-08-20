First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $710.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,032. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $789.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $679.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.08.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.37 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

