First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.92. The company had a trading volume of 262,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83. The company has a market cap of $238.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $116.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

