First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.35. 53,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.