First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

