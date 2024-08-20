First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $374,390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,056,000 after purchasing an additional 678,375 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after purchasing an additional 516,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,470. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.02. The stock had a trading volume of 229,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,764. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $488.48. The company has a market capitalization of $172.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.30.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

