First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,562,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $110.41. 396,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,095. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.