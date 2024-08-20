First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,298,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.