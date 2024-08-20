First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,469,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

