First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 249 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in eBay by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in eBay by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.73. 460,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,618,250. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

