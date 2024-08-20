First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.86. The company had a trading volume of 186,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

