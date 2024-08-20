First Pacific Financial Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $59.96. 103,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,468. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1847 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.