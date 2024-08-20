First Pacific Financial Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $3,188,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Church & Dwight by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,220. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.60.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

