First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Update

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of First Seacoast Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp Price Performance

FSEA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,925. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $47.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.45. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

