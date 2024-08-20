First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FEMB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $30.11.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 355,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 54,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

