First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $51.67. 57,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,788. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.