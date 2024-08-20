First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.91% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $37,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,801,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.60. 102,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

