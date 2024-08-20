First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $42,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.07. 260,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,712. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

