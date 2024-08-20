First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Cut by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,053 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.3% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,749. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $45.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.