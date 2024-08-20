Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,655,728 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $168.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,475. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.52.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.