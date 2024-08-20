Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 569 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,725,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,063. The company has a market capitalization of $162.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

