Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 755 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 63,700.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH remained flat at $21.87 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,499,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

