Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 290,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. 10,259,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.