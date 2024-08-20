Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 645 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 64,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 209,228 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.85. 5,506,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708,999. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $102.27 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

