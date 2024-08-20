Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 93 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $200.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,059,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,617. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.81 and its 200-day moving average is $202.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

