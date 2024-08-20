Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $561.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,464. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.81.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
