Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,703,000 after buying an additional 1,155,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after buying an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 658,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,597,000 after buying an additional 633,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,817. The stock has a market cap of $609.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

