Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,123 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

