Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $727,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. 4,749,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,601,069. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

