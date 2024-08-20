Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after buying an additional 582,503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,793 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,510,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $282.89. 311,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.55 and a 200-day moving average of $265.96. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $284.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

