Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 879 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 106,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 538,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $49.91. 3,525,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,948. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

