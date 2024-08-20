Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,465. The company has a market capitalization of $186.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $177.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.76.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

