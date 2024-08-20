Focus Financial Network Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,445 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 26,392 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,322,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after buying an additional 103,494 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,571,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,284 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

